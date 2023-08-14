Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of SBI stock was ₹574.6, while the close price was ₹573.55. The stock reached a high of ₹578.8 and a low of ₹572 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is currently at ₹512,450.53 crore. The 52-week high for SBI stock is ₹629.65, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI stock on the last day was 401,489 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.