Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of SBI stock was ₹574.6, while the close price was ₹573.55. The stock reached a high of ₹578.8 and a low of ₹572 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is currently at ₹512,450.53 crore. The 52-week high for SBI stock is ₹629.65, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI stock on the last day was 401,489 shares.
The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹562.7 with a percent change of -2% and a net change of -11.5. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2% and the net change is a decrease of ₹11.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.15%
|3 Months
|-5.7%
|6 Months
|3.82%
|YTD
|-6.44%
|1 Year
|9.41%
The spot price of SBI stock is 574.15. There are no bid or offer prices currently available for the stock, and there are no bid or offer quantities. The open interest for SBI stock is 98337000.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 401,489. The closing price for the shares was ₹573.55.
