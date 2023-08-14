Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -2 %. The stock closed at 574.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 562.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the open price of SBI stock was 574.6, while the close price was 573.55. The stock reached a high of 578.8 and a low of 572 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is currently at 512,450.53 crore. The 52-week high for SBI stock is 629.65, and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI stock on the last day was 401,489 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹562.7, down -2% from yesterday's ₹574.2

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 562.7 with a percent change of -2% and a net change of -11.5. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2% and the net change is a decrease of 11.5.

14 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Sbi Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.15%
3 Months-5.7%
6 Months3.82%
YTD-6.44%
1 Year9.41%
14 Aug 2023, 09:21 AM IST Sbi August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 576.75

The spot price of SBI stock is 574.15. There are no bid or offer prices currently available for the stock, and there are no bid or offer quantities. The open interest for SBI stock is 98337000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹573.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 401,489. The closing price for the shares was 573.55.

