Sbi Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 707.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 713.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI was 708.05 and the closing price was 707.9. The stock reached a high of 718 and a low of 702.1. The market capitalization of SBI is 636,413.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 728.2 and the 52-week low is 501.85. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 815,219.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹707.9 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI's BSE volume was 815,219 shares, and the closing price was 707.9.

