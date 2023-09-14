Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, the open price of SBI stock was ₹587.05 and the close price was ₹588.25. The high for the day was ₹597.95 and the low was ₹583.55. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹532,307.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65 and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The trading volume on the BSE was 459,128 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.