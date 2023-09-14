Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 588.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 596.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the open price of SBI stock was 587.05 and the close price was 588.25. The high for the day was 597.95 and the low was 583.55. The market capitalization of SBI was 532,307.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 629.65 and the 52-week low was 499.35. The trading volume on the BSE was 459,128 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

14 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.55%
3 Months-3.05%
6 Months15.24%
YTD-2.81%
1 Year6.89%
14 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹596.45, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹588.25

The current stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 596.45, which represents a 1.39% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 8.2. This data indicates that SBI's stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

14 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹588.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for SBI on the BSE was 459,128 shares. The closing price of the shares was 588.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.