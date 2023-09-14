Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, the open price of SBI stock was ₹587.05 and the close price was ₹588.25. The high for the day was ₹597.95 and the low was ₹583.55. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹532,307.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65 and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The trading volume on the BSE was 459,128 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.55%
|3 Months
|-3.05%
|6 Months
|15.24%
|YTD
|-2.81%
|1 Year
|6.89%
The current stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹596.45, which represents a 1.39% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 8.2. This data indicates that SBI's stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day, the trading volume for SBI on the BSE was 459,128 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹588.25.
