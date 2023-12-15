Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI's stock sees upward momentum in trading

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹625.3, and the closing price was ₹619.85. The stock reached a high of ₹627.55 and a low of ₹622.35 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹556,493.43 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹629.65, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 788,104.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.