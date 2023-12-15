Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI's stock sees upward momentum in trading

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹625.3, and the closing price was ₹619.85. The stock reached a high of ₹627.55 and a low of ₹622.35 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹556,493.43 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹629.65, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 788,104.
The State Bank of India stock had a low price of ₹622.55 and a high price of ₹629 on the current day.
SBI is currently trading at a spot price of 625.75. The bid price is 629.25 with a bid quantity of 3000, while the offer price is 629.4 with an offer quantity of 22500. The stock has an open interest of 91263000.
The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹625.2. There has been a 0.26 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.95%
|3 Months
|-0.02%
|6 Months
|10.09%
|YTD
|1.62%
|1 Year
|-0.3%
The current stock price of SBI is ₹626.15. The stock has seen a 0.42% increase, with a net change of 2.6.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, there were 788,104 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹619.85.
