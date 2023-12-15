Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI's stock sees upward momentum in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 623.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 625.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was 625.3, and the closing price was 619.85. The stock reached a high of 627.55 and a low of 622.35 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is 556,493.43 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 629.65, and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 788,104.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock had a low price of 622.55 and a high price of 629 on the current day.

15 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Sbi December futures opened at 631.1 as against previous close of 627.5

SBI is currently trading at a spot price of 625.75. The bid price is 629.25 with a bid quantity of 3000, while the offer price is 629.4 with an offer quantity of 22500. The stock has an open interest of 91263000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹625.2, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹623.55

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 625.2. There has been a 0.26 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.65.

15 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.95%
3 Months-0.02%
6 Months10.09%
YTD1.62%
1 Year-0.3%
15 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹626.15, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹623.55

The current stock price of SBI is 626.15. The stock has seen a 0.42% increase, with a net change of 2.6.

15 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹619.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, there were 788,104 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 619.85.

