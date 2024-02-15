Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars with Positive Trading

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's open price was ₹706.35 and the close price was ₹713.1. The stock had a high of ₹748.4 and a low of ₹705.3. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹663,410.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹728.2 and ₹501.85 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,310,761 shares.
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹743.35, with a percent change of 4.24 and a net change of 30.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.24% and has gained 30.25 points.
On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) witnessed a trading volume of 1,310,761 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares was ₹713.1.
