Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 4.24 %. The stock closed at 713.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 743.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's open price was 706.35 and the close price was 713.1. The stock had a high of 748.4 and a low of 705.3. The market capitalization of SBI is 663,410.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 728.2 and 501.85 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,310,761 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹743.35, up 4.24% from yesterday's ₹713.1

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 743.35, with a percent change of 4.24 and a net change of 30.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.24% and has gained 30.25 points.

15 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹713.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) witnessed a trading volume of 1,310,761 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares was 713.1.

