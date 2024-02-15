Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars with Positive Trading

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's open price was ₹706.35 and the close price was ₹713.1. The stock had a high of ₹748.4 and a low of ₹705.3. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹663,410.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹728.2 and ₹501.85 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,310,761 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.