Sbi Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) opened at ₹624.3 and closed at ₹620.3. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹636.5, while the lowest was ₹621.2. The market capitalization of SBI is currently at ₹565,596.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹660.4, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 1,327,491.

