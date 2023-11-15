Sbi Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, SBI's opening price was ₹581.75 and the closing price was ₹581.2. The stock reached a high of ₹582.5 and a low of ₹575.2. The market capitalization of SBI is currently ₹518,831.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 1,062,610.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹581.2 on last trading day
On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 1,062,610 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of SBI's stock was ₹581.2.