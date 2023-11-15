Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 581.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 581.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, SBI's opening price was 581.75 and the closing price was 581.2. The stock reached a high of 582.5 and a low of 575.2. The market capitalization of SBI is currently 518,831.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65 and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 1,062,610.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹581.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 1,062,610 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of SBI's stock was 581.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.