Sbi Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day, the opening price of SBI stock was ₹599.35 and the closing price was ₹596.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹603.5, while the lowest was ₹595.3. The market capitalization of SBI is currently ₹532,977.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65, while the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 883,061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.