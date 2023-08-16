comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Plummet as Investor Confidence Wavers

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -2.37 %. The stock closed at 574.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 560.6 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SbiPremium
Sbi

On the last day, the open price of SBI was 573 and the close price was 574.2. The stock had a high of 573 and a low of 558.8. The market capitalization of SBI was 500313.08 crore. The 52-week high was 629.65 and the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,108,036 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:06:13 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹560.6, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹574.2

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 560.6. The percent change is -2.37%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.6, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value according to these figures.

16 Aug 2023, 08:03:01 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹574.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of SBI shares traded on the BSE was 1,108,036 shares. The closing price of the shares was 574.2.

