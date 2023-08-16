Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Plummet as Investor Confidence Wavers

On the last day, the open price of SBI was ₹573 and the close price was ₹574.2. The stock had a high of ₹573 and a low of ₹558.8. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹500313.08 crore. The 52-week high was ₹629.65 and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,108,036 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.