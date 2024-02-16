Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 761.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 763.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's open price was 746.7 and the close price was 743.35. The high for the day was 763.9 and the low was 741.7. The market capitalization of SBI is 679,697.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 748.4 and the 52-week low is 501.85. The BSE volume for the day was 785,800 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹763.9, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹761.6

The current stock price of SBI is 763.9, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 2.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹743.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the SBI BSE had a trading volume of 785,800 shares. The closing price for the day was 743.35.

