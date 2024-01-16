Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock soars with positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 640.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 641.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for SBI was 639.55 and the close price was 633.75. The highest price reached during the day was 645.5 while the lowest price was 636.05. The market capitalization for SBI is currently at 571,308.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 660.4 and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,699,670 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹641.8, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹640.15

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 641.8 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

16 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹640.65, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹640.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 640.65. The percent change is 0.08, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests a relatively stable performance for SBI stock.

16 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹633.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 1,699,670 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on this day was 633.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.