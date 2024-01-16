Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock soars with positive trading day

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for SBI was ₹639.55 and the close price was ₹633.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹645.5 while the lowest price was ₹636.05. The market capitalization for SBI is currently at ₹571,308.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹660.4 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,699,670 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
