Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Uptick in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 584.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 584.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI was 586.25 and the closing price was 581.35. The stock reached a high of 589 and a low of 582.6. The market capitalization of SBI is 521,776.74 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 629.65 and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 553,483 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.76%
3 Months3.21%
6 Months-0.27%
YTD-4.73%
1 Year-2.69%
16 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹584.7, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹584.65

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 584.7. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a minimal change in the stock value.

16 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹581.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 553,483. The closing price of each share was 581.35.

