Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Uptick in Positive Trading

On the last day, the opening price of SBI was ₹586.25 and the closing price was ₹581.35. The stock reached a high of ₹589 and a low of ₹582.6. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹521,776.74 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹629.65 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 553,483 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.76%
|3 Months
|3.21%
|6 Months
|-0.27%
|YTD
|-4.73%
|1 Year
|-2.69%
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹584.7. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a minimal change in the stock value.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 553,483. The closing price of each share was ₹581.35.
