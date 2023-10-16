Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at 575.7, down -0.08% from yesterday's 576.15

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed today at ₹575.7, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹576.15 Today, the closing price of SBI stock was ₹575.7, which represents a net change of -0.45 and a percent change of -0.08 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹576.15.

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range The State Bank of India stock had a low price of ₹571.55 and a high price of ₹578.75 for the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

State Bank of India share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of State Bank of India (SBI) stock is 499.35 and the 52 week high price is 629.55.

Sbi October futures opened at 576.75 as against previous close of 576.75 SBI is the stock name for State Bank of India. The spot price of the stock is currently at 575.8. The bid price is slightly higher at 577.6, while the offer price is 577.75. The stock has a bid quantity of 1500 and an offer quantity of 3000. The open interest for SBI is 93993000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹576.4, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹576.15 The current stock price of SBI is ₹576.4. There has been a 0.04 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.25. Click here for Sbi Key Metrics

Top active options for Sbi Top active call options for Sbi at 16 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.05 (-5.37%) & ₹2.2 (-10.2%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi at 16 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.65 (-19.83%) & ₹8.9 (-13.17%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹576.2, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹576.15 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹576.2 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by a very small percentage and the net change is also minimal. Overall, the stock price for SBI is relatively stable at the moment.

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range The State Bank Of India stock had a low price of ₹571.55 and a high price of ₹578.75 for the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sbi October futures opened at 576.75 as against previous close of 576.75 SBI is currently trading at a spot price of 575.6. The bid price is 577.2 with a bid quantity of 4500, while the offer price is 577.3 with an offer quantity of 1500. The open interest stands at 94236000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹575.85, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹576.15 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹575.85. There has been a small decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05. The net change in the stock price is -0.3, indicating a slight decline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Sbi Top active call options for Sbi at 16 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.3 (-2.01%) & ₹2.25 (-8.16%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi at 16 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.3 (-25.86%) & ₹8.55 (-16.59%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range The State Bank of India stock had a low price of ₹571.55 and a high price of ₹578.75 for the current day.

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹576.7, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹576.15 The current data shows that the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹576.7. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.55. Click here for Sbi AGM

Sbi Live Updates

Sbi October futures opened at 576.75 as against previous close of 576.75 SBI, currently trading at a spot price of 577.3, has a bid price of 579.1 and an offer price of 579.2. The offer quantity is 1500 and the bid quantity is also 1500. The stock has a high open interest of 94,344,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹577.5, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹576.15 The current data for SBI (State Bank of India) stock shows that the price is ₹577.5. There has been a percent change of 0.23, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.35, which suggests a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a slight upward trend in the SBI stock.

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range The State Bank Of India stock had a low price of ₹571.55 and a high price of ₹578.75 on the current day.

Top active options for Sbi Top active call options for Sbi at 16 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.75 (+4.03%) & ₹2.3 (-6.12%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi at 16 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.05 (-30.17%) & ₹8.0 (-21.95%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹577.9, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹576.15 The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹577.9. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.75.

Sbi October futures opened at 576.75 as against previous close of 576.75 SBI is currently trading at a spot price of 576.95. The bid price is 578.05 with a bid quantity of 4500, while the offer price is 578.3 with an offer quantity of 3000. The stock has an open interest of 94,759,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

SBI share price down 6% this year so far; should investors buy, sell or hold it? https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/sbi-share-price-down-6-this-year-so-far-should-investors-buy-sell-or-hold-it-11697434459525.html

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range The State Bank of India stock had a low price of ₹571.55 and a high price of ₹578.35 today.

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹578, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹576.15 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹578. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a small increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.85, suggesting that it has risen by this amount.

Top active options for Sbi Top active call options for Sbi at 16 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.15 (-4.03%) & ₹2.1 (-14.29%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi at 16 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.65 (-19.83%) & ₹9.0 (-12.2%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹576.5, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹576.15 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹576.5. There has been a 0.06 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.35.

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range The State Bank of India stock had a low price of ₹571.55 and a high price of ₹577.6 for the current day.

Sbi October futures opened at 576.75 as against previous close of 576.75 SBI stock is currently trading at a spot price of 575.8. The bid price stands at 577.5 with a bid quantity of 1500. On the other hand, the offer price is 577.65 with an offer quantity of 1500. The stock has an open interest of 95094000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Sbi Live Updates

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹574.7, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹576.15 Based on the current data, the SBI stock price is ₹574.7. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.45, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.45 compared to the previous trading session.

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹576.15, up 0% from yesterday's ₹576.15 Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI is ₹576.15 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0. This means that the stock price has remained stable and there has been no significant change in its value.