Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today
17 Aug 2023
Sbi stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 560.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 565.4 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the opening price of SBI stock was ₹560.6, and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹566.2 and a low of ₹554.1 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹504,596.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 330,163.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2023, 09:00:49 AM IST
Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹565.4, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹560.6
The current price of Sbi stock is ₹565.4. It has experienced a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 4.8.
17 Aug 2023, 08:00:09 AM IST
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹560.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 330,163. The closing price for the shares was ₹560.6.
