Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 560.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 565.4 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the opening price of SBI stock was 560.6, and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 566.2 and a low of 554.1 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is 504,596.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 330,163.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹565.4, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹560.6

17 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹560.6 on last trading day

