Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

On the last day, the opening price of SBI stock was ₹560.6, and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹566.2 and a low of ₹554.1 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹504,596.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 330,163.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Sbi stock is ₹565.4. It has experienced a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 4.8.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 330,163. The closing price for the shares was ₹560.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!