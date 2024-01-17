Sbi Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of SBI opened at ₹640.65 and closed at ₹640.15. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹644.7, while the lowest price was ₹633.5. The market capitalization of SBI is currently at ₹568,318.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹660.4, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on the last day was 952,215.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.