comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock sees gains in today's trading session
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock sees gains in today's trading session

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:19 PM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 584.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 592 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SbiPremium
Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was 585.8 and the closing price was 585.7. The high for the day was 591.25, while the low was 580.7. The market capitalization of SBI is 521,598.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, and the 52-week low is 474.85. The BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) volume for SBI shares was 584,518.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:19:03 PM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹592, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹584.45

The current data shows that the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 592. There has been a percent change of 1.29, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.55, which implies that the stock price has increased by 7.55.

17 Jul 2023, 01:06:32 PM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹587.9, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹584.45

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 587.9, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 3.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.59%, resulting in a net increase of 3.45. This indicates that the stock is performing positively in the market.

17 Jul 2023, 12:52:12 PM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹586.65, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹584.45

The current data for SBI stock shows that the stock price is 586.65 with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 2.2. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly by 0.38% and the net change is positive at 2.2.

Click here for Sbi AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:32:42 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 12:31:08 PM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹587.45, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹584.45

Based on the current data of SBI stock, the price is 587.45 with a percent change of 0.51. This means that the stock has increased by 0.51% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 3, indicating that the stock has increased by 3 compared to the previous trading session.

17 Jul 2023, 12:23:51 PM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹587.1, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹584.45

The current data shows that the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 587.1. There has been a 0.45 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.65. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:01:07 PM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹587.9, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹584.45

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 587.9. There has been a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 3.45, which means the stock has gained 3.45 points. Overall, the data suggests that SBI stock has experienced a small upward movement in its price.

17 Jul 2023, 11:49:30 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹587.6, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹584.45

The current price of SBI (State Bank of India) stock is 587.6. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.15.

Click here for Sbi News

17 Jul 2023, 11:34:52 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹588.45, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹584.45

Based on the current data, the SBI stock price is 588.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the current data indicates a positive trend for SBI stock.

17 Jul 2023, 11:22:23 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹588.95, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹584.45

The current stock price of SBI is 588.95. The stock has experienced a 0.77 percent change, resulting in a net change of 4.5 points.

17 Jul 2023, 11:06:54 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹589.4, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹584.45

The current data shows that the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 589.4. There has been a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.95, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 4.95.

17 Jul 2023, 10:45:58 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹587.55, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹584.45

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 587.55. There has been a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase in the price. The net change is 3.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by 3.1 points.

Click here for Sbi Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:33:35 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹587.7, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹584.45

The current data of the SBI stock shows that the price is 587.7. There has been a 0.56% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 3.25.

17 Jul 2023, 10:19:05 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹587.75, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹584.45

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 587.75. There has been a 0.56% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.3. This indicates that the stock price has slightly risen.

17 Jul 2023, 10:01:45 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹587.25, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹584.45

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 587.25. There has been a percent change of 0.48, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.8 points.

17 Jul 2023, 09:50:41 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹588.4, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹584.45

The current stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 588.4. There has been a 0.68% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.95.

Click here for Sbi Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:39:29 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:33:30 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹585.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹584.45

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 585.05. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.6, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.6 units.

17 Jul 2023, 09:19:06 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹586.1, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹584.45

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 586.1. There has been a percent change of 0.28, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.65, which further confirms the small increase in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:00:11 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹584.45, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹585.7

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 584.45. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.25, suggesting a decrease of 1.25 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 08:06:12 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹585.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 584,518 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI's shares on that day was 585.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout