Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Falls as Trading Turns Negative

SBI's stock opened and closed at ₹584.65, with a high of ₹588 and a low of ₹583 on the last trading day. The market cap stands at ₹521553.62 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹629.65 and a 52-week low of ₹499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 183402 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SBI is currently trading at a spot price of 570.2. The bid price is 571.6 and the offer price is 571.75. The bid quantity is 10500 and the offer quantity is 4500. The open interest stands at 90496500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The State Bank of India stock reached a low of ₹565.45 and a high of ₹577.75 on the current day.
The current data for SBI stock shows a price of ₹570.65, with a percent change of -2.35 and a net change of -13.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.09%
|3 Months
|0.9%
|6 Months
|1.82%
|YTD
|-4.73%
|1 Year
|-2.52%
The current price of SBI stock is ₹584.4 with a net change of -0.25 and a percent change of -0.04. This suggests a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Sbi BSE had a trading volume of 183,402 shares, and the closing price was ₹584.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!