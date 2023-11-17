Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Falls as Trading Turns Negative

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -2.35 %. The stock closed at 584.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 570.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

SBI's stock opened and closed at 584.65, with a high of 588 and a low of 583 on the last trading day. The market cap stands at 521553.62 crore, with a 52-week high of 629.65 and a 52-week low of 499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 183402 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Sbi November futures opened at 574.55 as against previous close of 586.6

SBI is currently trading at a spot price of 570.2. The bid price is 571.6 and the offer price is 571.75. The bid quantity is 10500 and the offer quantity is 4500. The open interest stands at 90496500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock reached a low of 565.45 and a high of 577.75 on the current day.

17 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹570.65, down -2.35% from yesterday's ₹584.4

The current data for SBI stock shows a price of 570.65, with a percent change of -2.35 and a net change of -13.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.09%
3 Months0.9%
6 Months1.82%
YTD-4.73%
1 Year-2.52%
17 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹584.4, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹584.65

The current price of SBI stock is 584.4 with a net change of -0.25 and a percent change of -0.04. This suggests a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:54 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹584.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Sbi BSE had a trading volume of 183,402 shares, and the closing price was 584.65.

