Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at 576.4, up 0.12% from yesterday's 575.7
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at ₹576.4, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹575.7

25 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST
Sbi stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 575.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 576.4 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the open price of SBI was 576.15, the close price was also 576.15. The highest price reached during the day was 578.75, while the lowest price was 571.55. The market capitalization of SBI is 513,789.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, while the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 539,887 shares.

17 Oct 2023, 06:37:36 PM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi closed today at ₹576.4, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹575.7

Today, the closing price of SBI stock was 576.4, which represents a net change of 0.7 and a percent change of 0.12. The previous day's closing price was 575.7.

17 Oct 2023, 06:20:32 PM IST

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1541.3511.850.771757.81427.05860033.65
ICICI Bank955.454.40.461008.7796.1667173.13
State Bank Of India576.40.70.12629.65499.35514414.63
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.521.31.222063.01644.2351918.5
Axis Bank1008.353.150.311047.45796.9310254.37
17 Oct 2023, 05:30:53 PM IST

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock's low price for today is 575.2, while the high price is 579.95.

17 Oct 2023, 03:45:32 PM IST

Sbi October futures opened at 578.4 as against previous close of 577.45

SBI is currently trading at a spot price of 576.7. The bid price is 578.0 with a bid quantity of 4500, while the offer price is 578.2 with an offer quantity of 1500. The stock has a high open interest of 90823500, indicating strong investor interest.

17 Oct 2023, 03:22:06 PM IST

State Bank of India share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of State Bank of India stock is 499.35, while the 52-week high price is 629.55.

17 Oct 2023, 03:20:53 PM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹576.25, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹575.7

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 576.25. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.55.

17 Oct 2023, 02:48:44 PM IST

Top active options for Sbi

Top active call options for Sbi at 17 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.6 (-25.58%) & 6.25 (-10.07%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi at 17 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.25 (-9.84%) & 3.9 (-19.59%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 02:42:10 PM IST

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1541.311.80.771757.81427.05860005.76
ICICI Bank953.52.450.261008.7796.1665811.48
State Bank Of India576.40.70.12629.65499.35514414.63
Kotak Mahindra Bank1770.8520.651.182063.01644.2351789.37
Axis Bank1006.851.650.161047.45796.9309792.84
17 Oct 2023, 02:35:03 PM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹576.1, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹575.7

The current data shows that the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 576.1. There has been a percent change of 0.07, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, meaning that the stock price has increased by 0.4 units. Overall, the data suggests a slight positive movement in the stock price of SBI.

17 Oct 2023, 02:17:31 PM IST

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock's low price for today was 575.2, while the high price reached 579.95.

17 Oct 2023, 02:07:06 PM IST

Sbi October futures opened at 578.4 as against previous close of 577.45

SBI (State Bank of India) is currently trading at a spot price of 576.2. The bid price is 577.9, and the offer price is 578.05. The bid quantity is 3000, while the offer quantity is 1500. The stock has a high open interest of 91,924,500.

17 Oct 2023, 01:56:47 PM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹576.5, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹575.7

Based on the current data, the SBI stock price is 576.5 with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.8 points, resulting in a percent change of 0.14. However, without additional information about the overall trend or the significance of this change, it is difficult to draw any conclusive analysis about the stock's performance.

17 Oct 2023, 01:33:35 PM IST

Sbi share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days585.45
10 Days590.12
20 Days592.80
50 Days582.40
100 Days584.91
300 Days571.44
17 Oct 2023, 01:26:19 PM IST

Top active options for Sbi

Top active call options for Sbi at 17 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.05 (+1.44%) & 1.8 (-16.28%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi at 17 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.35 (-19.67%) & 3.4 (-29.9%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 01:22:20 PM IST

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock had a low price of 577.4 and a high price of 579.95 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:20:23 PM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹578.25, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹575.7

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 578.25 with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 2.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% or 2.55 points.

17 Oct 2023, 12:52:10 PM IST

17 Oct 2023, 12:49:28 PM IST

Sbi October futures opened at 578.4 as against previous close of 577.45

The spot price of Sbi stock is currently 577.65. The bid price is 579.45 and the offer price is 579.65. The offer quantity is 21000 and the bid quantity is 6000. The open interest is 92058000.

17 Oct 2023, 12:40:18 PM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹577.8, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹575.7

The current stock price of SBI is 577.8 with a net change of 2.1, resulting in a percent change of 0.36%. This means that the stock price has increased slightly.

17 Oct 2023, 12:36:28 PM IST

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1542.813.30.871757.81427.05860842.72
ICICI Bank956.45.350.561008.7796.1667836.5
State Bank Of India577.952.250.39629.65499.35515797.95
Kotak Mahindra Bank1763.4513.250.762063.01644.2350319.32
Axis Bank1010.955.750.571047.45796.9311054.35
17 Oct 2023, 12:25:01 PM IST

Sbi share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy24232325
Buy13141414
Hold2222
Sell2110
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 12:20:12 PM IST

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock had a low price of 577.4 and a high price of 579.95.

17 Oct 2023, 12:09:29 PM IST

Top active options for Sbi

Top active call options for Sbi at 17 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.55 (+8.63%) & 2.05 (-4.65%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi at 17 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.9 (-24.59%) & 3.2 (-34.02%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 11:31:32 AM IST

Sbi October futures opened at 578.4 as against previous close of 577.45

SBI's spot price is currently at 579.3, with a bid price of 581.0 and an offer price of 581.1. The offer quantity is 4500 and the bid quantity is 13500. The open interest for SBI is at 92086500.

17 Oct 2023, 11:21:39 AM IST

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank Of India stock had a low price of 577.4 and a high price of 579.95 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:09:33 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹578.75, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹575.7

As per the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 578.75. There has been a 0.53% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.05.

17 Oct 2023, 10:40:38 AM IST

Top active options for Sbi

Top active call options for Sbi at 17 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 590.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.85 (+12.95%) & 3.95 (+11.27%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi at 17 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.85 (-25.14%) & 3.1 (-36.08%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 10:33:43 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹578.5, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹575.7

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 578.5. There has been a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.8, which means that the stock has increased by 2.8 points. Overall, this data suggests that SBI stock has seen a small increase in value.



17 Oct 2023, 10:18:36 AM IST

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock had a low price of 577.4 and a high price of 579.95 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 10:02:37 AM IST

Sbi October futures opened at 578.4 as against previous close of 577.45

SBI, currently trading at a spot price of 577.75, has a bid price of 579.3 and an offer price of 579.5. The offer quantity stands at 3000, while the bid quantity is at 1500. The open interest for SBI is 92622000.

17 Oct 2023, 10:02:28 AM IST

17 Oct 2023, 09:07:05 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹575.7, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹576.15

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 575.7 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.45. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.08% and the overall change in price is -0.45.

17 Oct 2023, 08:16:53 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹576.15 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI (BSE) had a trading volume of 539,887 shares with a closing price of 576.15.

