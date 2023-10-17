Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at 576.4, up 0.12% from yesterday's 575.7

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi closed today at ₹576.4, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹575.7 Today, the closing price of SBI stock was ₹576.4, which represents a net change of 0.7 and a percent change of 0.12. The previous day's closing price was ₹575.7.

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1541.35 11.85 0.77 1757.8 1427.05 860033.65 ICICI Bank 955.45 4.4 0.46 1008.7 796.1 667173.13 State Bank Of India 576.4 0.7 0.12 629.65 499.35 514414.63 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1771.5 21.3 1.22 2063.0 1644.2 351918.5 Axis Bank 1008.35 3.15 0.31 1047.45 796.9 310254.37 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range The State Bank of India stock's low price for today is ₹575.2, while the high price is ₹579.95.

Sbi October futures opened at 578.4 as against previous close of 577.45 SBI is currently trading at a spot price of 576.7. The bid price is 578.0 with a bid quantity of 4500, while the offer price is 578.2 with an offer quantity of 1500. The stock has a high open interest of 90823500, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

State Bank of India share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of State Bank of India stock is 499.35, while the 52-week high price is 629.55.

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹576.25, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹575.7 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹576.25. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.55. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Sbi Top active call options for Sbi at 17 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.6 (-25.58%) & ₹6.25 (-10.07%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi at 17 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.25 (-9.84%) & ₹3.9 (-19.59%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹576.1, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹575.7 The current data shows that the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹576.1. There has been a percent change of 0.07, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, meaning that the stock price has increased by 0.4 units. Overall, the data suggests a slight positive movement in the stock price of SBI.

Sbi October futures opened at 578.4 as against previous close of 577.45 SBI (State Bank of India) is currently trading at a spot price of 576.2. The bid price is 577.9, and the offer price is 578.05. The bid quantity is 3000, while the offer quantity is 1500. The stock has a high open interest of 91,924,500.

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹576.5, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹575.7 Based on the current data, the SBI stock price is ₹576.5 with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.8 points, resulting in a percent change of 0.14. However, without additional information about the overall trend or the significance of this change, it is difficult to draw any conclusive analysis about the stock's performance.

Sbi share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 585.45 10 Days 590.12 20 Days 592.80 50 Days 582.40 100 Days 584.91 300 Days 571.44

Top active options for Sbi Top active call options for Sbi at 17 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.05 (+1.44%) & ₹1.8 (-16.28%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi at 17 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.35 (-19.67%) & ₹3.4 (-29.9%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹578.25, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹575.7 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹578.25 with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 2.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% or 2.55 points.

Sbi October futures opened at 578.4 as against previous close of 577.45 The spot price of Sbi stock is currently 577.65. The bid price is 579.45 and the offer price is 579.65. The offer quantity is 21000 and the bid quantity is 6000. The open interest is 92058000.

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹577.8, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹575.7 The current stock price of SBI is ₹577.8 with a net change of 2.1, resulting in a percent change of 0.36%. This means that the stock price has increased slightly.

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1542.8 13.3 0.87 1757.8 1427.05 860842.72 ICICI Bank 956.4 5.35 0.56 1008.7 796.1 667836.5 State Bank Of India 577.95 2.25 0.39 629.65 499.35 515797.95 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1763.45 13.25 0.76 2063.0 1644.2 350319.32 Axis Bank 1010.95 5.75 0.57 1047.45 796.9 311054.35

Sbi share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 24 23 23 25 Buy 13 14 14 14 Hold 2 2 2 2 Sell 2 1 1 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Top active options for Sbi Top active call options for Sbi at 17 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of ₹580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.55 (+8.63%) & ₹2.05 (-4.65%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi at 17 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of ₹580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.9 (-24.59%) & ₹3.2 (-34.02%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sbi October futures opened at 578.4 as against previous close of 577.45 SBI's spot price is currently at 579.3, with a bid price of 581.0 and an offer price of 581.1. The offer quantity is 4500 and the bid quantity is 13500. The open interest for SBI is at 92086500.

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹578.75, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹575.7 As per the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹578.75. There has been a 0.53% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.05.

Top active options for Sbi Top active call options for Sbi at 17 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹590.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.85 (+12.95%) & ₹3.95 (+11.27%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi at 17 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.85 (-25.14%) & ₹3.1 (-36.08%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹578.5, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹575.7 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹578.5. There has been a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.8, which means that the stock has increased by 2.8 points. Overall, this data suggests that SBI stock has seen a small increase in value. Click here for Sbi Profit Loss

Sbi October futures opened at 578.4 as against previous close of 577.45 SBI, currently trading at a spot price of 577.75, has a bid price of 579.3 and an offer price of 579.5. The offer quantity stands at 3000, while the bid quantity is at 1500. The open interest for SBI is 92622000.

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹575.7, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹576.15 The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹575.7 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.45. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.08% and the overall change in price is -0.45.