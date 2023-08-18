Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹565.4, and the closing price remained the same at ₹565.4. The stock had a high of ₹573 and a low of ₹564.2 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹510,576.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65, while the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 715,572.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹570.6, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹572.1
Based on the current data, the SBI stock has a price of ₹570.6 with a percent change of -0.26. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.26% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -1.5, indicating a decrease of ₹1.5 in the stock price.
Sbi share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.28%
|3 Months
|-6.05%
|6 Months
|5.93%
|YTD
|-6.77%
|1 Year
|8.33%
Sbi Live Updates
STATE BANK OF INDIA
Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹572.1, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹565.4
The current stock price of SBI is ₹572.1, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 6.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.19% and the value has increased by 6.7 points.
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹565.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 715,572. The closing price for the stock was ₹565.4.
