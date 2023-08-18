Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹565.4, and the closing price remained the same at ₹565.4. The stock had a high of ₹573 and a low of ₹564.2 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹510,576.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65, while the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 715,572.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.28%
|3 Months
|-6.05%
|6 Months
|5.93%
|YTD
|-6.77%
|1 Year
|8.33%
The current stock price of SBI is ₹572.1, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 6.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.19% and the value has increased by 6.7 points.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 715,572. The closing price for the stock was ₹565.4.
