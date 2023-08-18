Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 18 Aug 2023, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 565.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 572.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was 565.4, and the closing price remained the same at 565.4. The stock had a high of 573 and a low of 564.2 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI was 510,576.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 629.65, while the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 715,572.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.28%
3 Months-6.05%
6 Months5.93%
YTD-6.77%
1 Year8.33%
18 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹572.1, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹565.4

The current stock price of SBI is 572.1, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 6.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.19% and the value has increased by 6.7 points.

18 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹565.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 715,572. The closing price for the stock was 565.4.

