Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Surges with Positive Trading Performance

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI stock was ₹626.15 and the close price was ₹623.55. The stock had a high of ₹649.95 and a low of ₹619.9. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹578,671.06 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was also ₹649.95, while the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,121,894 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The State Bank of India stock's low price for the day was ₹642.25, while the high price reached ₹651.35.
SBI stock is currently trading at a spot price of 647.65. The bid price is 650.0, while the offer price is slightly higher at 650.1. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 1500 each. The open interest for SBI is at 86763000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹649.15. There has been a 0.12 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.55%
|3 Months
|2.74%
|6 Months
|13.48%
|YTD
|5.63%
|1 Year
|5.24%
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹648.4. There has been a percent change of 3.99, indicating an increase in the stock's value. The net change is 24.85, meaning that the stock has risen by this amount. Overall, the current data suggests that SBI stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a BSE volume of 1,121,894 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹623.55.
