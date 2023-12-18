Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Surges with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 648.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 649.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI stock was 626.15 and the close price was 623.55. The stock had a high of 649.95 and a low of 619.9. The market capitalization of SBI was 578,671.06 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was also 649.95, while the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,121,894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:16 AM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock's low price for the day was 642.25, while the high price reached 651.35.

18 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Sbi December futures opened at 648.0 as against previous close of 651.6

SBI stock is currently trading at a spot price of 647.65. The bid price is 650.0, while the offer price is slightly higher at 650.1. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 1500 each. The open interest for SBI is at 86763000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹649.15, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹648.4

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 649.15. There has been a 0.12 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.55%
3 Months2.74%
6 Months13.48%
YTD5.63%
1 Year5.24%
18 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹648.4, up 3.99% from yesterday's ₹623.55

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 648.4. There has been a percent change of 3.99, indicating an increase in the stock's value. The net change is 24.85, meaning that the stock has risen by this amount. Overall, the current data suggests that SBI stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

18 Dec 2023, 08:16 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹623.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a BSE volume of 1,121,894 shares. The closing price for the stock was 623.55.

