Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Surges with Positive Trading Performance

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI stock was ₹626.15 and the close price was ₹623.55. The stock had a high of ₹649.95 and a low of ₹619.9. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹578,671.06 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was also ₹649.95, while the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,121,894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.