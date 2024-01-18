Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI shares plunge in today's trading session

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's open price was ₹627.9 and the close price was ₹636.8. The high price reached during the day was ₹636.7, while the low was ₹623.5. The market capitalization of SBI was reported to be ₹558,813.83 crore. The 52-week high for SBI was ₹660.4, and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 546,363.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.