Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI shares plunge in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Sbi stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.67 %. The stock closed at 636.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 626.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's open price was 627.9 and the close price was 636.8. The high price reached during the day was 636.7, while the low was 623.5. The market capitalization of SBI was reported to be 558,813.83 crore. The 52-week high for SBI was 660.4, and the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 546,363.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹626.15, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹636.8

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 626.15 with a percent change of -1.67 and a net change of -10.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.67% and by 10.65.

18 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹636.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI's BSE volume was 546,363 shares, and the closing price was 636.8.

