comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Drops as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Drops as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:48 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 600.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 597.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SbiPremium
Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was 585.05, while the closing price was 584.45. The stock had a high of 602.6 and a low of 584.1 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is 536,279.93 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, and the 52-week low is 474.85. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 1,106,906 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:48:15 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹597.85, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹600.9

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 597.85. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.05, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.05.

Click here for Sbi News

18 Jul 2023, 11:30:02 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹600.95, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹600.9

Based on the given data, the current stock price of SBI is 600.95. There has been a 0.01% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.05.

18 Jul 2023, 11:17:59 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹602.7, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹600.9

The current stock price of SBI is 602.7 with a net change of 1.8 and a percent change of 0.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.3% and the net change is positive, indicating a gain.

18 Jul 2023, 11:00:02 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹603, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹600.9

Based on the current data, the SBI stock price is 603, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 2.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:49:52 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹602.25, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹600.9

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price of the stock is 602.25. There has been a percent change of 0.22, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.35, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

Click here for Sbi Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:34:42 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹601.6, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹600.9

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 601.6. There has been a slight increase of 0.12% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.7.

18 Jul 2023, 10:19:34 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹601.45, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹600.9

The current stock price of SBI is 601.45 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.

18 Jul 2023, 10:01:35 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹600.45, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹600.9

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 600.45. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, further supporting the decrease in value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:45:03 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹599.5, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹600.9

The current data for SBI stock is as follows: the price is 599.5, there is a percent change of -0.23, and a net change of -1.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.23% and the net change is a decrease of 1.4.

Click here for Sbi Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:36:23 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹599.9, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹600.9

The current data for SBI stock shows that the stock price is 599.9 with a percent change of -0.17. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.17% from the previous trading session. The net change is -1, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1. Overall, the stock price of SBI has slightly decreased in the current trading session.

18 Jul 2023, 09:18:10 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹602, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹600.9

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 602, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 1.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.18% or 1.1 points.

18 Jul 2023, 09:03:25 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹600.9, up 2.81% from yesterday's ₹584.45

The current data shows that the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 600.9. There has been a 2.81% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 16.45.

18 Jul 2023, 08:17:57 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹584.45 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Sbi BSE shares traded was 1,106,906. The closing price of the shares was 584.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout