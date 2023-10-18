Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at 572.65, down -0.65% from yesterday's 576.4

Sbi share price Today :Sbi closed today at ₹572.65, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹576.4 The closing price of SBI stock today was ₹572.65, which is a decrease of 0.65% from the previous day's closing price of ₹576.4. The net change in the stock price is -3.75.

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range The State Bank of India stock had a low price of ₹569.45 and a high price of ₹579.20 for the current day.

Sbi October futures opened at 578.75 as against previous close of 578.15 SBI stock is currently trading at a spot price of 572.4. The bid price is 573.75 and the offer price is 573.95. The offer quantity is 6000 and the bid quantity is 3000. The open interest for SBI is 92559000.

State Bank of India share price live: Price 52 week low/high The State Bank of India stock had a 52-week low price of 499.35 and a 52-week high price of 629.55.

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹576.4, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹575.7 
Click here for Sbi Shareholdings

Top active options for Sbi Top active call options for Sbi at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.9 (-45.45%) & ₹4.15 (-35.16%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.55 (+18.18%) & ₹9.85 (+22.36%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sbi October futures opened at 578.75 as against previous close of 578.15 The spot price of SBI stock is 576.45, with a bid price of 573.65 and an offer price of 573.75. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 1500. The stock has an open interest of 91809000.

Sbi share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 583.59 10 Days 587.82 20 Days 591.73 50 Days 581.94 100 Days 584.85 300 Days 571.30

Sbi October futures opened at 578.75 as against previous close of 578.15 SBI stock is currently trading at a spot price of 576.45. The bid price is 572.75, and the offer price is 572.95. The offer quantity is 1500, and the bid quantity is 7500. The open interest for SBI stock is 90373500.

Sbi share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.57% 3 Months -2.15% 6 Months 5.61% YTD -6.07% 1 Year 6.03%

