Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at 572.65, down -0.65% from yesterday's 576.4

25 min read . 18 Oct 2023
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 576.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 572.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was 578 and the closing price was 575.7. The stock had a high of 579.95 and a low of 575.2. The market capitalization of SBI was 514,413.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 629.65 and the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 421,451.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi closed today at ₹572.65, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹576.4

The closing price of SBI stock today was 572.65, which is a decrease of 0.65% from the previous day's closing price of 576.4. The net change in the stock price is -3.75.

18 Oct 2023, 06:23 PM IST Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1519.7-21.65-1.41757.81427.05847953.51
ICICI Bank943.5-11.45-1.21008.7796.1658828.66
State Bank Of India572.65-3.75-0.65629.65499.35511067.9
Kotak Mahindra Bank1753.9-17.6-0.992063.01644.2348422.16
Axis Bank992.95-15.4-1.531047.45796.9305516.02
18 Oct 2023, 05:40 PM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock had a low price of 569.45 and a high price of 579.20 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST Sbi October futures opened at 578.75 as against previous close of 578.15

SBI stock is currently trading at a spot price of 572.4. The bid price is 573.75 and the offer price is 573.95. The offer quantity is 6000 and the bid quantity is 3000. The open interest for SBI is 92559000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST State Bank of India share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The State Bank of India stock had a 52-week low price of 499.35 and a 52-week high price of 629.55.

18 Oct 2023, 03:00 PM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹576.4, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹575.7

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 576.4 with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.7. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.12% or 0.7 points. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change. It is important to consider other factors such as the market conditions and company performance before making any investment decisions.

18 Oct 2023, 02:44 PM IST Top active options for Sbi

Top active call options for Sbi at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.9 (-45.45%) & 4.15 (-35.16%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.55 (+18.18%) & 9.85 (+22.36%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1541.3511.850.771757.81427.05860033.65
ICICI Bank955.454.40.461008.7796.1667173.13
State Bank Of India576.40.70.12629.65499.35514414.63
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.521.31.222063.01644.2351918.5
Axis Bank1008.353.150.311047.45796.9310254.37
18 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹576.4, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹575.7

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 576.4. There has been a percent change of 0.12, indicating a slight increase, and a net change of 0.7, suggesting a small positive movement. Overall, the stock price for SBI has experienced a minor uptick.

18 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank Of India stock's low price for today is 575.2 and the high price is 579.95.

18 Oct 2023, 02:08 PM IST Sbi October futures opened at 578.75 as against previous close of 578.15

The spot price of SBI stock is 576.45, with a bid price of 573.65 and an offer price of 573.75. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 1500. The stock has an open interest of 91809000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:51 PM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹576.4, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹575.7

The current data for SBI (State Bank of India) stock shows that the price is 576.4. There has been a 0.12 percent change, which equates to a net change of 0.7.

18 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Top active options for Sbi

Top active call options for Sbi at 18 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.9 (-45.45%) & 3.9 (-39.06%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi at 18 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.0 (+29.87%) & 10.45 (+29.81%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Sbi share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days583.59
10 Days587.82
20 Days591.73
50 Days581.94
100 Days584.85
300 Days571.30
18 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock reached a low price of 575.2 and a high price of 579.95 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹576.4, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹575.7

The current price of SBI stock is 576.4, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1541.3511.850.771757.81427.05860033.65
ICICI Bank955.454.40.461008.7796.1667173.13
State Bank Of India576.40.70.12629.65499.35514414.63
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.521.31.222063.01644.2351918.5
Axis Bank1008.353.150.311047.45796.9310254.37
18 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹576.4, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹575.7

The current stock price of SBI is 576.4. There has been a 0.12% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.7 points.

18 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock reached a low price of 575.2 and a high price of 579.95 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 12:06 PM IST Top active options for Sbi

Top active call options for Sbi at 18 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.9 (-45.45%) & 3.9 (-39.06%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi at 18 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.2 (+35.06%) & 10.7 (+32.92%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹576.4, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹575.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 576.4. There has been a percent change of 0.12, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.7, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Sbi October futures opened at 578.75 as against previous close of 578.15

SBI stock is currently trading at a spot price of 576.45. The bid price is 572.75, and the offer price is 572.95. The offer quantity is 1500, and the bid quantity is 7500. The open interest for SBI stock is 90373500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1541.3511.850.771757.81427.05860033.65
ICICI Bank955.454.40.461008.7796.1667173.13
State Bank Of India576.40.70.12629.65499.35514414.63
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.521.31.222063.01644.2351918.5
Axis Bank1008.353.150.311047.45796.9310254.37
18 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹576.4, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹575.7

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 576.4. There has been a 0.12 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.7.

18 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India's stock reached a low price of 575.2 and a high price of 579.95 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 10:45 AM IST Top active options for Sbi

Top active call options for Sbi at 18 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.35 (-18.18%) & 6.35 (-0.78%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi at 18 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.85 (-14.91%) & 3.1 (-19.48%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1541.3511.850.771757.81427.05860033.65
ICICI Bank955.454.40.461008.7796.1667173.13
State Bank Of India576.40.70.12629.65499.35514414.63
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.521.31.222063.01644.2351918.5
Axis Bank1008.353.150.311047.45796.9310254.37
18 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock had a low price of 575.2 and a high price of 579.95 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹576.4, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹575.7

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 576.4. There has been a percent change of 0.12, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.7 points.

18 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Sbi October futures opened at 578.75 as against previous close of 578.15

SBI is currently trading at a spot price of 576.45. The bid price is slightly higher at 578.45, while the offer price is 578.6. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 1500 shares. The open interest for SBI is 89,985,000, suggesting a significant level of market activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹576.4, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹575.7

The current data shows that the stock price of SBI is 576.4. There has been a 0.12% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.7.

18 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.57%
3 Months-2.15%
6 Months5.61%
YTD-6.07%
1 Year6.03%
18 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹576.4, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹575.7

The current stock price of SBI is 576.4, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in price.

18 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹575.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 421,451. The closing price for the shares was 575.7.

