Sbi Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 597.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 598.4 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 599 and closed at 597.2, with a high of 600.6 and a low of 595.2. The market capitalization of SBI is 534,048.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 629.65 and 499.35 respectively. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 314,144.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹597.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of SBI (State Bank of India) shares on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) was 314,144 shares. The closing price of SBI shares on that day was 597.2.

