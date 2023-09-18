Sbi Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹599 and closed at ₹597.2, with a high of ₹600.6 and a low of ₹595.2. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹534,048.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹629.65 and ₹499.35 respectively. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 314,144.
18 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹597.2 on last trading day
