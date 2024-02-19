Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 761.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 754.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at 763.9 and closed at 761.6. The stock reached a high of 774.7 and a low of 753.15 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI stood at 673,584.19 crore. The 52-week high was 774.7 and the low was 501.85. The BSE volume for SBI was 1,233,883 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹761.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI on BSE had a volume of 1,233,883 shares with a closing price of 761.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!