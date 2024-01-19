Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Sbi stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 626.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 628.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI stock was 625.2 and the closing price was 626.15. The stock reached a high of 633.35 and a low of 619 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI was 560,598.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 660.4 and the 52-week low was 499.35. The stock had a BSE volume of 752,436 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹626.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of SBI shares traded on the BSE was 752,436. The closing price of the shares was 626.15.

