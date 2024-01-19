Sbi Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI stock was ₹625.2 and the closing price was ₹626.15. The stock reached a high of ₹633.35 and a low of ₹619 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹560,598.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹660.4 and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The stock had a BSE volume of 752,436 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.