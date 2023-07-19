Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock shows upward trend on the market

On the last day, the opening price of SBI was ₹602.85 and the closing price was ₹600.9. The highest price for the day was ₹603.9 and the lowest price was ₹588.8. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹528,515.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65 and the 52-week low was ₹482.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 916,516 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹598, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹592.2 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹598 with a percent change of 0.98. This means that the stock has increased by 0.98% from its previous value. The net change is recorded as 5.8, indicating that the stock has increased by 5.8 points. Share Via

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹598.8, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹592.2 The current data for SBI stock shows that its price is ₹598.8 with a percent change of 1.11. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.11% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 6.6, which means that the stock price has increased by 6.6 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement and an upward trend. Share Via

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹596.3, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹592.2 As of the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹596.3. There has been a 0.69% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.1. Share Via

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹593.85, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹592.2 The current stock price of SBI is ₹593.85, with a 0.28% increase in value. This represents a net change of 1.65. Click here for Sbi Profit Loss Share Via

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹592.9, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹592.2 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹592.9. There has been a percent change of 0.12, indicating a slight increase in price. The net change is 0.7, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's value. Share Via

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹593.75, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹592.2 The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹593.75 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.26% or ₹1.55. Share Via

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹592.2, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹600.9 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹592.2 with a percent change of -1.45 and a net change of -8.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.45% and has decreased by ₹8.7 in total. Share Via

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹600.9 yesterday On the last day of trading for State Bank of India (SBI) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 916,516. The closing price of the stock was ₹600.9. Share Via