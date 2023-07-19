Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock shows upward trend on the market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:32 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2023, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 592.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 598 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI was 602.85 and the closing price was 600.9. The highest price for the day was 603.9 and the lowest price was 588.8. The market capitalization of SBI was 528,515.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 629.65 and the 52-week low was 482.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 916,516 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹598, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹592.2

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 598 with a percent change of 0.98. This means that the stock has increased by 0.98% from its previous value. The net change is recorded as 5.8, indicating that the stock has increased by 5.8 points.

19 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹598.8, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹592.2

The current data for SBI stock shows that its price is 598.8 with a percent change of 1.11. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.11% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 6.6, which means that the stock price has increased by 6.6 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement and an upward trend.

19 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹596.3, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹592.2

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 596.3. There has been a 0.69% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.1.

19 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹593.85, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹592.2

The current stock price of SBI is 593.85, with a 0.28% increase in value. This represents a net change of 1.65.

Click here for Sbi Profit Loss

19 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹592.9, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹592.2

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 592.9. There has been a percent change of 0.12, indicating a slight increase in price. The net change is 0.7, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's value.

19 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

19 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹593.75, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹592.2

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 593.75 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.26% or 1.55.

19 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹592.2, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹600.9

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 592.2 with a percent change of -1.45 and a net change of -8.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.45% and has decreased by 8.7 in total.

19 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹600.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading for State Bank of India (SBI) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 916,516. The closing price of the stock was 600.9.

