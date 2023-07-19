Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock shows upward trend on the market

On the last day, the opening price of SBI was ₹602.85 and the closing price was ₹600.9. The highest price for the day was ₹603.9 and the lowest price was ₹588.8. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹528,515.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65 and the 52-week low was ₹482.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 916,516 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.