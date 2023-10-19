Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plummets in Negative Trading

4 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Sbi stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 572.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 570.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, State Bank of India (SBI) opened at 577.05 and closed at 576.4. The high for the day was 579.2 and the low was 569.45. The market capitalization for SBI was 511,067.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 629.65 and the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 317,937.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹570.2, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹572.65

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 570.2, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -2.45. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.43% and has decreased by 2.45 in absolute terms.

19 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Sbi October futures opened at 571.25 as against previous close of 574.25

SBI (State Bank of India) is currently trading at a spot price of 571.35. The bid price is 572.3 with a bid quantity of 4500, while the offer price is 572.5 with an offer quantity of 1500. The stock has an open interest of 91704000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank Of India stock had a low price of 567.05 and a high price of 572.95 for the day.

19 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹572.4, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹572.65

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 572.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.04. The net change in the stock price is -0.25.

19 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.67%
3 Months-3.02%
6 Months5.99%
YTD-6.69%
1 Year1.81%
19 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹572.65, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹576.4

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 572.65. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.75, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.75.

19 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹576.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 317,937. The closing price for the shares was 576.4.

