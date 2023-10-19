Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plummets in Negative Trading

On the last day, State Bank of India (SBI) opened at ₹577.05 and closed at ₹576.4. The high for the day was ₹579.2 and the low was ₹569.45. The market capitalization for SBI was ₹511,067.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65 and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 317,937.
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹570.2, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -2.45. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.43% and has decreased by ₹2.45 in absolute terms.
SBI (State Bank of India) is currently trading at a spot price of 571.35. The bid price is 572.3 with a bid quantity of 4500, while the offer price is 572.5 with an offer quantity of 1500. The stock has an open interest of 91704000.
The State Bank Of India stock had a low price of ₹567.05 and a high price of ₹572.95 for the day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.67%
|3 Months
|-3.02%
|6 Months
|5.99%
|YTD
|-6.69%
|1 Year
|1.81%
On the last day of trading for SBI BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 317,937. The closing price for the shares was ₹576.4.
