Sbi Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹649 and closed at ₹648.85. The stock had a high of ₹659.5 and a low of ₹640.3. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹585,096.78 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹655.55 and its 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 1,186,201.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.