Sbi Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹757.05 and closed at ₹754.75. The high was ₹764.9 and the low was ₹750. The market capitalization stood at ₹677,466.39 crore. The 52-week high was ₹774.7 and the 52-week low was ₹501.85. The BSE volume was 702,842 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.