Sbi Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 754.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 759.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 757.05 and closed at 754.75. The high was 764.9 and the low was 750. The market capitalization stood at 677,466.39 crore. The 52-week high was 774.7 and the 52-week low was 501.85. The BSE volume was 702,842 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹754.75 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI on BSE had a trading volume of 702,842 shares with a closing price of 754.75.

