Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 1.55 %. The stock closed at 592.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 601.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the opening price of SBI stock was 594, the closing price was 592.2. The stock reached a high of 602.3 and a low of 592. The market capitalization of SBI is 536,681.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65 and the 52-week low is 482.1. The BSE volume for the day was 549,745 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:06:32 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹601.35, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹592.2

The current stock price of SBI is 601.35. It has experienced a percent change of 1.55 and a net change of 9.15.

20 Jul 2023, 08:17:29 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹592.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 549,745. The closing price for the stock was 592.2.

