Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, the opening price of SBI stock was ₹594, the closing price was ₹592.2. The stock reached a high of ₹602.3 and a low of ₹592. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹536,681.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65 and the 52-week low is ₹482.1. The BSE volume for the day was 549,745 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.