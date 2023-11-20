Sbi Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open price of SBI was ₹577.75 and the close price was ₹584.4. The stock reached a high of ₹577.75 and a low of ₹562.5. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹502,588.85 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹629.65 and ₹499.35 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1,489,564.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.