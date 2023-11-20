Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -3.64 %. The stock closed at 584.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 563.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the open price of SBI was 577.75 and the close price was 584.4. The stock reached a high of 577.75 and a low of 562.5. The market capitalization of SBI was 502,588.85 crore. The 52-week high and low were 629.65 and 499.35 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1,489,564.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹584.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of State Bank of India (SBI) shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,489,564 shares. The closing price of SBI shares on that day was 584.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.