Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock plummets in today's trading

On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹570.5 and closed at ₹572.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹573.8, while the lowest was ₹567.05. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹509,817.78 crore. The 52-week high for SBI's stock is ₹629.65, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The total BSE volume for the day was 365,001 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1516.5
|1.55
|0.1
|1757.8
|1427.05
|846167.99
|ICICI Bank
|933.85
|-1.2
|-0.13
|1008.7
|796.1
|652090.25
|State Bank Of India
|567.35
|-3.9
|-0.68
|629.65
|499.35
|506337.86
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1750.4
|12.15
|0.7
|2063.0
|1644.2
|347726.86
|Axis Bank
|988.3
|-2.65
|-0.27
|1047.45
|796.9
|304085.28
The current data shows that the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹567.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.67%, resulting in a net change of -3.85.
The State Bank of India stock had a low price of ₹566.7 and a high price of ₹570.25 on the current day.
The current data shows that the SBI stock is priced at ₹568.3 with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -2.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.53%
|3 Months
|-3.6%
|6 Months
|4.85%
|YTD
|-6.93%
|1 Year
|3.22%
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹569.5. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.75, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹1.75.
On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 365,001 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of SBI's stock was ₹572.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!