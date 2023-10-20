Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 571.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 567.4 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 570.5 and closed at 572.65. The highest price reached during the day was 573.8, while the lowest was 567.05. The market capitalization of the company stands at 509,817.78 crore. The 52-week high for SBI's stock is 629.65, and the 52-week low is 499.35. The total BSE volume for the day was 365,001 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1516.51.550.11757.81427.05846167.99
ICICI Bank933.85-1.2-0.131008.7796.1652090.25
State Bank Of India567.35-3.9-0.68629.65499.35506337.86
Kotak Mahindra Bank1750.412.150.72063.01644.2347726.86
Axis Bank988.3-2.65-0.271047.45796.9304085.28
20 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹567.4, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹571.25

The current data shows that the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 567.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.67%, resulting in a net change of -3.85.

20 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock had a low price of 566.7 and a high price of 570.25 on the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹568.3, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹571.25

The current data shows that the SBI stock is priced at 568.3 with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -2.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

20 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.53%
3 Months-3.6%
6 Months4.85%
YTD-6.93%
1 Year3.22%
20 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹569.5, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹571.25

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 569.5. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.75, meaning the stock has decreased by 1.75.

20 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹572.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 365,001 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of SBI's stock was 572.65.

