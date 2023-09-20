Sbi Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day, the opening price of SBI was ₹596.55 and the closing price was ₹598.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹608.25, while the lowest price was ₹596.55. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹539,001.22 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65 and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 432,537.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.