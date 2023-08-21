comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 15:55:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.75 -0.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.15 -0.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.05 0.17%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,556.7 0.75%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 950.95 -0.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars with Positive Trading Trend
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars with Positive Trading Trend

1 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 572.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 573.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SbiPremium
Sbi

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) opened at 571.5 and closed at 572.1. The stock had a high of 575.15 and a low of 567. The market capitalization of SBI is currently at 511,424.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, while the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on this day was 1,231,108.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:07:07 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹573.05, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹572.1

The current stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 573.05. There has been a 0.17% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.95.

21 Aug 2023, 08:03:30 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹572.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 1,231,108 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 572.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App