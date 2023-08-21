Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars with Positive Trading Trend
Sbi stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 572.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 573.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) opened at ₹571.5 and closed at ₹572.1. The stock had a high of ₹575.15 and a low of ₹567. The market capitalization of SBI is currently at ₹511,424.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65, while the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on this day was 1,231,108.
21 Aug 2023, 09:07:07 AM IST
21 Aug 2023, 08:03:30 AM IST
