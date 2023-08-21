Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars with Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 572.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 573.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) opened at 571.5 and closed at 572.1. The stock had a high of 575.15 and a low of 567. The market capitalization of SBI is currently at 511,424.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, while the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on this day was 1,231,108.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹573.05, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹572.1

The current stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 573.05. There has been a 0.17% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.95.

21 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹572.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 1,231,108 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 572.1.

