Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars as Positive Trading Continues

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at a price of ₹659.4 and closed at ₹655.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹660.4, while the lowest was ₹633.7. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹567,738.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹659.5 and ₹499.35 respectively. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 1,323,717.
The State Bank Of India stock reached a low of ₹627.2 and a high of ₹639.4 today.
Sbi is currently trading at a spot price of 632.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 635.25, while the offer price is 635.4. There is a bid quantity of 1500 and an offer quantity of 1500. The open interest for Sbi stands at 72379500.
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹636.2. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a slight increase, and a net change of 0.05. Overall, this data suggests that there has been a minor increase in the stock price of SBI.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.68%
|3 Months
|0.32%
|6 Months
|12.38%
|YTD
|3.71%
|1 Year
|5.29%
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹629.1 with a percent change of -1.11 and a net change of -7.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.11% and there has been a decrease of 7.05 in the stock price.
On the last day, the trading volume of SBI on the BSE was 1,323,717 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹655.6.
