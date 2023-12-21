Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars as Positive Trading Continues

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at a price of ₹659.4 and closed at ₹655.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹660.4, while the lowest was ₹633.7. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹567,738.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹659.5 and ₹499.35 respectively. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 1,323,717.

