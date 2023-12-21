Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars as Positive Trading Continues

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 636.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 636.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at a price of 659.4 and closed at 655.6. The highest price reached during the day was 660.4, while the lowest was 633.7. The market capitalization of SBI is 567,738.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 659.5 and 499.35 respectively. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 1,323,717.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank Of India stock reached a low of 627.2 and a high of 639.4 today.

21 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Sbi December futures opened at 632.6 as against previous close of 638.2

Sbi is currently trading at a spot price of 632.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 635.25, while the offer price is 635.4. There is a bid quantity of 1500 and an offer quantity of 1500. The open interest for Sbi stands at 72379500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹636.2, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹636.15

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 636.2. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a slight increase, and a net change of 0.05. Overall, this data suggests that there has been a minor increase in the stock price of SBI.

21 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.68%
3 Months0.32%
6 Months12.38%
YTD3.71%
1 Year5.29%
21 Dec 2023, 09:16 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹629.1, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹636.15

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 629.1 with a percent change of -1.11 and a net change of -7.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.11% and there has been a decrease of 7.05 in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹655.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of SBI on the BSE was 1,323,717 shares. The closing price of the stock was 655.6.

