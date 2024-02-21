Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 759.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 760.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 759, closed at 759.1 with a high of 763.3 and a low of 753.9. The market cap stood at 678358.85 cr. The 52-week high was 774.7 and the 52-week low was 501.85. The BSE volume was 261103 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹760.1, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹759.1

The current stock price of SBI is 760.1 with a net change of 1 and a percent change of 0.13. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹759.1 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI's BSE volume was 261103 shares with a closing price of 759.1.

