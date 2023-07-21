Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session
Sbi stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 609.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 614.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The last day of SBI's open price was ₹610.8 and the close price was ₹609.95. The stock reached a high of ₹618.1 and a low of ₹609. The market capitalization for SBI is currently 548,149.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65 and the 52-week low is ₹482.1. The BSE volume for SBI shares on the last day was 202,245.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:01:38 AM IST
21 Jul 2023, 09:50:39 AM IST
