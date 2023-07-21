Sbi Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM ISTLivemint
Sbi stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 609.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 614.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the opening price of SBI was ₹610.8, with a closing price of ₹609.95. The stock saw a high of ₹618.1 and a low of ₹609. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹548,685.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65, while the 52-week low was ₹482.1. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 338,176.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:31:41 AM IST
