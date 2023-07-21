comScore
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock surges in positive trading session
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock surges in positive trading session

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 609.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 618.3 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the opening price of SBI was 610.8, with a closing price of 609.95. The stock reached a high of 618.1 and a low of 609. The market capitalization of SBI is 548,551.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 629.65, while the 52-week low was 482.1. The BSE volume for SBI was 339,232 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:30:09 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹618.3, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹609.95

The current price of SBI stock is 618.3. There has been a 1.37% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.35.

21 Jul 2023, 11:20:46 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹618, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹609.95

The current stock price of SBI is 618, with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 8.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.32% and the net change is 8.05 points.

21 Jul 2023, 11:00:52 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹618.3, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹609.95

The current data shows that the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 618.3. There has been a 1.37 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.35. This indicates that the stock has seen positive growth in its value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:49:16 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹617.3, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹609.95

The current data for SBI stock shows that its price is 617.3. There has been a percent change of 1.21, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 7.35, indicating a positive change in the stock's price. Overall, the data suggests that SBI stock has experienced a modest increase in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:33:08 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹609.95 yesterday

On the last day, SBI's BSE volume was 339,232 shares, and the closing price was 609.95.

