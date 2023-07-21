Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 609.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 614.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

The last day of SBI's open price was 610.8 and the close price was 609.95. The stock reached a high of 618.1 and a low of 609. The market capitalization for SBI is currently 548,149.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65 and the 52-week low is 482.1. The BSE volume for SBI shares on the last day was 202,245.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹614.55, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹609.95

The current price of SBI stock is 614.55 with a net change of 4.6 and a percent change of 0.75. This means that the stock has increased in value by 4.6 points, or 0.75%, compared to the previous trading session.

21 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹609.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading, SBI had a BSE volume of 202,246 shares. The closing price for the stock was 609.95.

