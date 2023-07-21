Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:31 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 609.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 614.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI was 610.8, with a closing price of 609.95. The stock saw a high of 618.1 and a low of 609. The market capitalization of SBI is 548,685.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 629.65, while the 52-week low was 482.1. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 338,176.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹609.95 yesterday

On the last day, SBI (State Bank of India) had a trading volume of 338,176 shares on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange). The closing price for the stock was 609.95.

