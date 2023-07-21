Sbi Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

On the last day, the opening price of SBI was ₹610.8, with a closing price of ₹609.95. The stock saw a high of ₹618.1 and a low of ₹609. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹548,685.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65, while the 52-week low was ₹482.1. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 338,176.
21 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹609.95 yesterday
