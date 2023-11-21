Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock surges in positive trading session

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹565.45, and the closing price was ₹563.15. The stock reached a high of ₹566.8 and a low of ₹560.45 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is currently ₹503,079.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65, while the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 618,773.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.