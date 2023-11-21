Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock surges in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 563.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 565.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was 565.45, and the closing price was 563.15. The stock reached a high of 566.8 and a low of 560.45 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is currently 503,079.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, while the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 618,773.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1518.7513.60.91757.81460.55847423.44
ICICI Bank924.53.050.331008.7796.1645561.31
State Bank Of India565.31.60.28629.65499.35504508.31
Kotak Mahindra Bank1769.0-1.65-0.092063.01644.2351421.86
Axis Bank991.52.950.31047.45814.25305069.88
21 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India (SBI) stock reached a low price of 564.8 and a high price of 566.7 on the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 10:08 AM IST Sbi November futures opened at 567.15 as against previous close of 565.75

SBI stock is currently trading at a spot price of 565.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 566.55, while the offer price is 566.7. The offer quantity stands at 6000 shares, while the bid quantity is 1500 shares. The open interest for SBI stock is 99219000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹565.05, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹563.7

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 565.05 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 1.35. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.24% and has gained 1.35 points.

21 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.02%
3 Months-2.05%
6 Months-2.32%
YTD-8.14%
1 Year-6.46%
21 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹563.7, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹563.15

Based on the current data, the SBI stock price is 563.7, with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.55, resulting in a percent change of 0.1.

21 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹563.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a volume of 618,773 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 563.15.

