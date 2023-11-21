Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock surges in positive trading session

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹565.45, and the closing price was ₹563.15. The stock reached a high of ₹566.8 and a low of ₹560.45 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is currently ₹503,079.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65, while the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 618,773.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1518.75
|13.6
|0.9
|1757.8
|1460.55
|847423.44
|ICICI Bank
|924.5
|3.05
|0.33
|1008.7
|796.1
|645561.31
|State Bank Of India
|565.3
|1.6
|0.28
|629.65
|499.35
|504508.31
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1769.0
|-1.65
|-0.09
|2063.0
|1644.2
|351421.86
|Axis Bank
|991.5
|2.95
|0.3
|1047.45
|814.25
|305069.88
The State Bank of India (SBI) stock reached a low price of ₹564.8 and a high price of ₹566.7 on the current day.
SBI stock is currently trading at a spot price of 565.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 566.55, while the offer price is 566.7. The offer quantity stands at 6000 shares, while the bid quantity is 1500 shares. The open interest for SBI stock is 99219000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹565.05 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 1.35. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.24% and has gained 1.35 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.02%
|3 Months
|-2.05%
|6 Months
|-2.32%
|YTD
|-8.14%
|1 Year
|-6.46%
Based on the current data, the SBI stock price is ₹563.7, with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.55, resulting in a percent change of 0.1.
On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a volume of 618,773 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹563.15.
